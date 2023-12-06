No. 19 Oklahoma pulls away in 2nd half for 72-51 win over Providence

NORMAN, Okla. — Javian McCollum scored 19 points and Milos Uzan added 17 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Oklahoma limited Providence to 20 second-half points in a 72-51 win on Tuesday night.

The Sooners (8-0) scored 40 points in the paint, forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded the Friars 40-23.

McCollum scored 13 in the first half to lift the Sooners to a 35-31 halftime lead over the Friars (7-2). Providence pulled ahead 41-40 early in the second half before the Sooners outscored the Friars 32-10 over the next 14 minutes.

Devin Carter scored 17 points and Josh Oduro added 15 for Providence, which shot 40% from the field for the game and 33% after halftime, connecting on 9-of-27 shots.

Oklahoma scored the game’s first 12 points but the Friars cut the lead to 12-11 on three 3-point shots and a pair of free throws by Carter, who led Providence with 13 points in the first half.

The Sooners, behind two 3-pointers from McCollum, went on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 20-11.

Bryce Hopkins, the Friars’ leading scorer, got into the act with a contested layup and a dunk to pull Providence within 23-18 with 7:22 left. Hopkins finished with eight points.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) shoots against Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

Carter also showed his defensive ability, blocking a layup attempt and a 3-point shot attempt on successive Oklahoma possessions.

The Sooners climbed six spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week in front of a record number of students inside McCasland Field House.

Coach Porter Moser called on the students to return to Lloyd Noble Center, a larger venue, for Tuesday's game.

Oklahoma had lost four previous Big East-Big 12 Battle games prior to Tuesday night’s contest.

Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Plays Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Providence: Hosts Brown at 11 p.m. Sunday.