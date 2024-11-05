Raegan Beers' 21 points, 14 rebounds help No. 10 Oklahoma rout Southern in opener

NORMAN, Okla. — Transfer center Raegan Beers had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Sahara Williams added 19 points to help No. 10 Oklahoma rout Southern 76-44 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Beers, a third-team Associated Press All-American for Oregon State last season, made 8 of 11 field goals for the Sooners. Skyler Vann added 12 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma in its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Aniya Gourdine was the only Southern player in double figures with 11 points.

Oklahoma scored the game's first 10 points on its way to avenging last year’s shocking home loss to the Lady Jaguars of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Takeaways

Southern: The Sooners held Southern scoreless through the first five minutes. The Lady Jaguars got no closer than nine points the rest of the way as OU led by 25 at the half and 41 points in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma: The Sooners gave Jennie Baranczyk her fifth straight home opening victory since taking over as head coach.

Key moment

After Oklahoma committed turnovers on two of their first three possessions trying to force the ball inside, Vann pulled up to hit a three from the top of the key for the game’s first basket to settle the Sooners down.

Key stat

The much taller Sooners dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Jaguars, 54-21.

Up next

The Sooners host Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday night. Southern continues its road trip with another SEC foe, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.