Egharevba leads balanced Oklahoma State women past No. 23 TCU, without Prince, 67-59

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Freshman Praise Egharevba came off the bench to score 14 points and Oklahoma State defeated No. 23 TCU 67-59 on Saturday as the Horned Frogs have to learn to play without leading scorer Sedona Prince.

Prince was averaging 21.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and three blocks a game to help TCU get off to a school-record 14-0 start but she suffered a hand injury in a loss to No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Oregon is expected to return before the end of the regular season.

TCU, whose last lead was 4-3, was within 50-48 on a 3-point play by DaiJa Turner early in the fourth quarter. But that was the last field goal the Horned Frogs made, finishing 1 for 14, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. They did make 12 of 13 free throws, staying respectable because OSU went 4 of 14 from the field and 9 of 14 from the line.

Stailee Heard had six points in a 7-0 run for the Cowgirls that stretched the lead back to 62-51 with 3:17 to play.

Quincy Noble and Heard both had 11 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) and Lior Garzon had 10.

Madison Connor had 20 points and Jaden Owens 19 for the Horned Frogs (14-2 1-2).

The Cowgirls hit 9 of 18 shots in the second quarter to 3 of 14 for the Horned Frogs and Oklahoma State led 39-25 at halftime.

OSU shot 50% from the field while TCU was 5 of 16 on 3-pointers (31%) and 3 of 14 (21%) on 2-pointers in the half.

Noble had five points in a 12-2 run that had the Cowgirls on top by nine late in the first quarter. Then TCU missed its final seven shots of the half.

Owens hit a 3-pointer to pull TCU within 43-37 midway through the third quarter by Egharevba had four points and Oklahoma State pushed the lead back to a dozen. Conner and Owens had 3s as the Horned Frogs scored the last eight to close within 49-45 going into the fourth quarter.

TCU finished the game 9 of 35 from 3-point range and shot 30% (17 of 57 overall).

Oklahoma State is home against Texas Tech on Wednesday when TCU goes to No. 10 Texas.

