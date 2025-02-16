SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Emma Calvert scores 19 points, BYU women pull away late to upset No. 20 Oklahoma State 68-64

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — Emma Calvert scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead BYU to a 68-64 victory over No. 20 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Calvert's layup gave BYU a 62-60 lead with 2:25 to play and the Cougars led the rest of the way.

Anna Gret Asi’s 3-pointer stretched Oklahoma State’s lead to 58-53 with 5:49 remaining but it didn’t hit another field goal until Micah Gray’s 3 pulled the Cowgirls to 64-63 with 18 seconds left. Delaney Gibb and Calvert each shot 2 of 2 from the foul line to seal it.

Calvert shot 8 of 13 from the floor. Gibb added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for BYU (13-12, 4-10 Big 12), which shot 50% (24 of 48) from the field and 6 of 19 (32%) from distance.

Asi and Tenin Magassa scored 13 points apiece for Oklahoma State (20-5, 10-4), which entered having won two straight and six of its last seven games.

BYU scored the last six points of the second quarter to knot it 31-all. Calvert scored nine points in the first half to pace the Cougars. Alexia Smith and Jadyn Wooten scored six apiece for the Cowgirls, who shot 32% (11 of 34) in the first half but 52% (12 of 23) in the second.

Oklahoma State plays in Salt Lake City to face Utah on Tuesday.

BYU is on the road against Arizona on Wednesday.

