Knell, BYU hold off Oklahoma State rally early in 2nd half on way to 85-69 win

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — Trevin Knell scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and reserve Dallin Hall scored 14 points and BYU ended its three-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma State 85-69 on Tuesday night.

Richie Saunders scored 12 points and Egor Denim and Keba Keita each scored 10 points for the Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Big 12).

Jamyron Keller and Bryce Thompson scored 15 points apiece and Abou Ousmane 13 for Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-4).

The Cougars built a 17-6 lead and never trailed. BYU went on an offensive onslaught and outscored the Cowboys 25-9 in a 10-minute span and led 42-15 after Dawson Baker made two free throws with 3:23 before halftime. BYU went to the break shooting 15 for 25 and led 46-26.

But after an 8-of-31 (25.8%) shooting performance in the first half, Oklahoma State started on a blistering 22-5 run in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half and drew within 51-48 on 8-for-10 shooting with Keller going 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

BYU regrouped and went on an 11-2 run for a 62-50 lead with 10:28 left and stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

Oklahoma State hosts Colorado on Saturday. BYU will make the 45-minute drive north on Interstate 15 to face Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

