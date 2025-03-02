SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 21 Oklahoma State women beat Kansas 57-51, finish 3rd in Big 12

By The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tenin Magassa matched her career high with 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Micah Gray hit some clutch 3-pointers and scored 17 and No. 21 Oklahoma State held off Kansas 57-51 in a Big 12 Conference regular-season finale on Sunday, earning the Cowgirls a third-place finish.

Magassa also blocked six shots for the Cowgirls (24-5, 14-4), who set a school record for conference victories in upping their win streak to four. Oklahoma State won't play in the Big 12 Tournament until the quarterfinals as a top-4 team. The Cowgirls's 24 victories are their most since winning 25 times in the 2013-14 season.

Gray sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Oklahoma State a 22-19 lead at halftime. She opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for a two-possession lead. The Cowgirls upped their lead to eight before Kansas battled back to tie it twice — the final time at 51-all on a layup by S'Mya Nichols with 2:04 remaining. Gray answered with her final 3-pointer 40 seconds later and Oklahoma stayed in front from there.

Nichols scored 16 to lead the Jayhawks (16-13, 6-12), who finished 11th. All 16 teams will play for the Big 12 title. Placers five through eight receive a first-round bye.

Oklahoma State led 15-7 after one quarter. Kansas held the Cowgirls to four points in the second quarter before Gray's 3-pointer.

Oklahoma State took a 37-34 advantage into the final period after a 15-all third quarter.

Kansas played with a lead for just 11 seconds but never trailed by more than 10.

Kansas will open the tournament on Wednesday against Texas Tech.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME