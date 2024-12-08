Jennings, Keller lead Oklahoma State past Seton Hall 85-76 in Big 12/Big East Battle

NEWARK, N.J. — Robert Jennings II and Jamyron Keller each scored 14 points and Oklahoma State shot its way past Seton Hall 75-76 in the final game of the sixth annual Big 12/Big East Battle on Sunday.

Jennings opened the game with a 3-pointer and Brandon Newman and Keller hit back-to-back treys and Newman added a second from deep two minutes later as the Cowboys (6-2) built a 27-9 advantage midway through the half.

Patrick Suemnick's jumper with 4:35 left in the game gave the Cowboys a 73-55 lead, but Seton Hall closed with a 21-8 run powered by a pair of Scotty Middleton 3s to get within single digits.

Abou Ousmane and Newman each added 13 points and Arturo Dean added 11 points and four steals off the bench for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys shot 56.9% for the game (29 of 51), knocking down 10 of 26 from deep.

Isaiah Coleman scored 18 points and collected four steals to go with four assists to lead the Pirates (5-5). Middleton was 4-for-4 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points off the Seton Hall bench and Dylan Addae-Wusu added 10 points and three assists.

The teams played for just the second time. The last meeting was 24 years ago at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse in a Sweet Sixteen matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma State won that game 68-66 to advance to the Elite Eight. Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall's third-year head coach, was the starting point guard for that Pirates squad but missed the game after breaking his ankle.

Oklahoma State hosts No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday in a Big 12 Conference opener. Seton Hall plays at Rutgers Saturday in its final tune-up before opening Big East play.