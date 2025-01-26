Chance McMillian scores 14, Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State 64-54

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chance McMillian scored 14 points to help Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State 64-54 on Sunday.

Federiko Federiko added eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) has won four games in a row and six of its last seven.

Bryce Thompson led Oklahoma State (10-9, 2-6) with 17 points — his eighth consecutive game scoring at least 15. Arturo Dean scored 11 and Abou Ousmane finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Thompson scored the first six points and Dean added nine in a 16-1 run that cut Oklahoma State's deficit to 52-49 with five minutes to play. McMillian answered with a jumper — his first points of the second half — and Kevin Overton hit a 3-pointer that made it 59-51 with 2:24 remaining and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Texas Tech’s Darrion Williams limped off the floor, past the bench, into the locker room with an apparent ankle injury with about seven minutes to play and did not return.

McMillian made two 3s before Kerwin Walton added two more in the first four minutes of the game as the Red Raiders jumped to a 12-4 lead. Pat Suemnick and Thompson made back-to-back baskets to cut Oklahoma State's deficit to a point with six minutes remaining in the first half. Texas Tech scored 13 of the final 17 to take a 37-27 lead at the break. McMillian scored 11 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State hits the road to play Wednesday at Kansas State. Texas Tech plays host to TCU on Wednesday.