Heard has 23 points, 10 rebounds, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stailee Heard scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists and No. 24 Oklahoma State cruised to a 72-58 win over UCF on Saturday.

The Cowgirls bounced back after falling 79-76 at Houston in their first game as a ranked team in almost five years.

Anna Gret Asi added 15 points for Oklahoma State (15-3, 5-2 Big 12 Conference), Tenin Magassa added 12 and Micah Gray 11. Heard had her seventh double-double of the season. It was Jacie Hoyt's 50th win as coach of the Cowgirls.

Adeang Ring scored 12 points for the Knights (7-10, 0-7), who lost their eighth straight. They went 3 of 18 from 3-point range and had 23 turnovers.

Heard had 16 points at the half on 7-of-11 shooting as the Cowgirls took a 41-26 lead. Oklahoma State was 6 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 50% overall and had a 14-2 edge in points off turnovers.

Emely Rodriguez converted a three-point play for UCF's only lead at 3-2. Asi then hit a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run. It was 25-14 after one quarter.

Rodriguez hit a jumper early in the second quarter to get the Knights within nine but a 12-3 run put the Oklahoma State lead into double figures at the half.

The Cowgirls were just 6 of 16 in the third quarter but four of the makes were 3s, stretching the lead to 58-36. The lead reached 28 in the fourth quarter but the Knights closed the game on a 16-3 run.

No. 10 TCU is at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. UCF plays at Iowa State next Saturday.