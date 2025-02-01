Shaw scores 18, No. 21 West Virginia tops No. 24 Oklahoma State 54-37 with stifling defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sydney Shaw scored 18 points and No. 21 West Virginia stymied No. 24 Oklahoma in a defensive battle, pulling out a 54-37 win on Saturday.

The Cowgirls, who came in averaging 80 points a game, scored in single figures in three quarters and shot 21%, going 2 of 23 from 3-point range, by far their worst shooting game of the season.

JJ Quinerly scored 15 points with a career-high eight steals for the Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3 Big 12 Conference), who forced 21 turnovers with 15 steals.

Alexia Smith scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cowgirls (18-4, 8-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Stailee Heard, who led the team in scoring in eight straight games and hit double figures in nine straight, was held to seven.

West Virginia didn't exactly light it up, going 4 of 17 from 3-point range and shooting 40% overall. The Mountaineers were held 25 points below their average and had their lowest scoring game of the season.

The Cowgirls had a 6-3 lead three minutes into the game but didn’t score again for more than 11 minutes, falling behind 16-6. The drought included seven missed shots and 10 turnovers. West Virginia shot just 32% in the first half while the Cowgirls were at 23% and missed all nine 3s. West Virginia led 23-14 at the half.

Quinerly moved into No. 7 in West Virginia career scoring with 1,757 points, passing Kate Bulger and went past Rosemary Kosiorek for third in career steals (300).

West Virginia is home against Kansas on Wednesday and No. 11 Kansas State is at Oklahoma State next Saturday.