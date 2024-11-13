Beers scores 27 as No. 9 Oklahoma women set school scoring record in 122-56 win over W. Carolina

NORMAN, Okla. — Raegan Beers had 27 points and nine rebounds, and No. 9 Oklahoma set a school scoring record to roll past Western Carolina 122-56 on Wednesday.

Beers was the AP Player of the Week for her dominant performances last week. The 6-foot-4 Oregon State transfer became the first Sooners player in 16 seasons to have back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 14 rebounds. She remained nearly unstoppable by making 12 of 14 field goals against the Catamounts.

Sahara Williams scored 16 points and Skylar Vann added 15 for the Sooners (3-0), who shot 63.2% from the field.

The Sooners scored their 100th point on a 3-pointer by Zya Vann with 6:45 remaining and set the school record, previously 121 points, on a steal and layup by Caya Smith with 1:46 to play.

Oklahoma has won all three games by blowout. Its previous victories were 76-44 over Southern and 95-51 against Virginia.

Tyja Beans scored 13 points for Western Carolina (3-1), but she made just 5 of 17 shots. The Catamounts shot 29% from the floor.

Takeaways

Western Carolina: The Catamounts opened the season with three wins, but this was a serious upgrade in competition. They were scrappy, but lacked the size and talent to compete. They had won their previous two games against Campbell and Radford by a combined three points.

This handout provided by Oklahoma Athletics shows University of Oklahoma NCAA college basketball player Raegan Beers (52) and teammates reacting during an exhibition basketball game against Oklahoma Christian University at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Johnny Smiley

Oklahoma: The Sooners were better in every facet, and the game was never really in doubt. The Sooners scored 34 points in the first quarter and 35 points in the third. In all, 12 Oklahoma players scored.

Key moment

Oklahoma closed the second quarter on an 11-0 run to go up 56-25 at halftime.

Key stat

Oklahoma outrebounded the Catamounts 53-23.

Up next

Western Carolina visits USC Upstate on Saturday. Oklahoma visits Wichita State on Nov. 19.