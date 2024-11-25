SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Donald Hand Jr. has 12 points, 10 rebounds, Boston College beats Old Dominion

By The Associated Press

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Donald Hand Jr. scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Fred Payne added 11 points and Boston College cruised to 82-53 win over Old Dominion in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday night.

Ten different Boston College (4-1) players scored at least six points. Roger McFarlane had 11 rebounds to go with six points and five assists.

Robert Davis Jr. led Old Dominion (2-4) with 19 points. The Monarchs shot 35% (20 of 57) from the field, made 4 of 21 (19%) from 3-point range and hit just 8 of 19 (42%) from the free-throw line.

Chas Kelley III made two free throws to give Boston College the lead for good and Payne followed with a layup and 3-pointer to spark a 16-5 spurt that made it 25-14 with 8:50 left in the first half. Sean Durugordon hit a 3 that cut ODU's deficit to eight but the Eagles scored 16 of the next 21 points to close the first half and make it 43-24.

The Monarchs trailed by at least 14 points throughout the second half.

Boston College hit 10 3-pointers, made 14 of 16 (88%) from the free-throw line and committed just eight turnovers.

The Eagles play Missouri State in the second round. Old Dominion takes on High Point in the consolation bracket.

