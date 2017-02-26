Old Westbury women fall in Skyline title game

Jasmine Robinson had 15 points and four assists for Old Westbury Saturday, but SUNY-Old Westbury fell to Sage, 72-66, in the Skyline Conference women’s basketball championship game. Monique Joseph added 11 points and eight rebounds for Old Westbury (23-4, 15-3). Macie Holmes converted two free throws with 27 seconds remaining to give Sage a six-point lead and clinch the conference title.

Molloy 58, LIU Post 49: Aliyah McDonald had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists the Redhawks (20-8, 12-6 East Coast Conference). LIU Post fell to 7-11, 11-17. Kamala Thompson added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

MEN’S GAMES

Molloy 78, LIU Post 71: Charlie Marquardt had 34 points and four rebounds for Molloy (13-5). Jaylen Morris added 19 points and seven rebounds. Marquardt’s two free throws with eight seconds remaining gave the Lions a seven-point advantage.

NYIT 89, Mercy 71: Kieran Hamilton had 18 points to lead NYIT (6-12). Jon Feiler added 17 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.