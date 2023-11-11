Ole Miss newcomer Flanigan scores 29 points to lead Rebels past Eastern Washington 75-64

OXFORD, Miss. — Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 29 points and Mississippi defeated Eastern Washington 75-64 on Friday night, pulling away from the Eagles in the second half.

Flanigan, a transfer from Auburn playing his second game for the Rebels (2-0), made 11 of 22 shots and 7 of 8 free throws. Matthew Murrell added 12 points for Ole Miss.

The Eagles (0-2), who won the Big Sky regular-season championship and reached the second round of the NIT last season, led 51-50 midway through the second half before Rashaud Marshall scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Rebels the lead for good. The Eagles went nearly four minutes without a field goal while Ole Miss pushed the lead to 62-52.

The Rebels led by at least 10 points over the final seven minutes.

Cedric Coward led Eastern Washington with 16 points, Dane Erikstrup scored 12 points off the bench, and Casey Jones and Jake Kyman added 10 points each.

Ole Miss had only eight turnovers and EWU committed 17. The Eagles led in rebounding 38-29.

