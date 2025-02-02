SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jacobs scores season-high 24 points, Ole Miss women sweep series with No. 23 Vanderbilt, 76-61

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE — Starr Jacobs shot 12 of 13 from the field to score a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mississippi knocked off the No. 23 Vanderbilt women for the second time this season, 76-61 on Sunday.

Ole Miss (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat the Commodores by 28 points, 87-59 on Jan. 9 in Oxford and has now won its last four meetings.

Jacobs scored the game's first two points and her layup with :39 left in the first quarter gave the Rebels a 12-11 lead they never surrendered, outscoring Vanderbilt 20-10 in the second quarter for a 32-21 lead at the break.

Ole Miss shot 54.2% from the field (32 of 59). Madison Scott hit 7 of 11 from the field to add 16 points with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Vandy (18-5, 5-4) had a four-game win streak snapped. The Commodores knocked down 23 of 49 shots from the floor but were out-rebounded 32-23. Khamil Pierre hit 11 of 18 from the field to finish with 24 points with three steals. Freshman Mikayla Blakes, who scored 53 points in a 99-86 win at Florida, added 16 points and Iyana Moore contributed 10.

Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Oklahoma Thursday. Vanderbilt play at No. 5 Texas Thursday.

