Omaha 78, W. Illinois 74
OMAHA (6-10)
F.Fidler 6-9 9-10 21, Sutton 5-8 3-4 13, Brougham 5-5 0-1 10, Luedtke 2-5 2-3 7, White 4-8 3-4 12, Jungers 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Arop 2-4 0-1 4, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 17-23 78.
W. ILLINOIS (8-7)
West 3-6 3-4 9, Stevanic 7-12 6-9 21, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Massner 3-14 11-11 19, Rosner 2-13 4-4 10, Farr 2-5 4-4 10, Kalakon 1-1 0-0 2, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Collinsworth 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-56 28-32 74.
Halftime_Omaha 44-32. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 3-11 (White 1-2, Luedtke 1-3, Jungers 1-6), W. Illinois 8-33 (Farr 2-4, Massner 2-9, Rosner 2-10, Collinsworth 1-3, Stevanic 1-4, Bennett 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, West 0-1). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Omaha 29 (F.Fidler 10), W. Illinois 26 (Farr 5). Assists_Omaha 13 (F.Fidler 5), W. Illinois 11 (Rosner 4). Total Fouls_Omaha 26, W. Illinois 20. A_354 (5,139).