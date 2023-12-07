SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Walton scores 22 points off the bench and Texas Tech drubs Omaha 87-58

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reserve Kerwin Walton scored 22 points on a near-perfect shooting night, Joe Toussaint scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 87-58 on Tuesday.

Walton finished 8-for-9 shooting including 6 for 7 from 3-point range. Pop Isaacs added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech was 29-for-58 (50%) shooting and made 18 of 20 (90%) foul shots. Warren Washington grabbed 12 rebounds for Texas Tech (6-2).

Marquel Sutton scored 15 points, Frankie Fidler 12 and reserve Jaeden Marshall 10 for Omaha.

Chance McMillian, Walton and Darrion Williams each made 3-pointers in a four-possession span and the Red Raiders turned an 8-5 deficit into a 14-8 advantage and they gradually pulled away from there.

Devan Cambridge made it a 10-point lead at 20-10 with 11:45 before halftime. Isaacs marked the first 20-plus point lead (35-14) six minutes later and the lead was 42-22 at halftime.

Texas Tech maintained its hearty lead throughout the second half, and Lamar Johnson's jump shot with 4:39 left marked the Red Raider's first 30-plus point lead of the game, 78-47.

Omaha travels to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Texas Tech has almost a week off when it hosts Oral Roberts on Dec. 12.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME