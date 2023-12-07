Walton scores 22 points off the bench and Texas Tech drubs Omaha 87-58

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reserve Kerwin Walton scored 22 points on a near-perfect shooting night, Joe Toussaint scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 87-58 on Tuesday.

Walton finished 8-for-9 shooting including 6 for 7 from 3-point range. Pop Isaacs added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech was 29-for-58 (50%) shooting and made 18 of 20 (90%) foul shots. Warren Washington grabbed 12 rebounds for Texas Tech (6-2).

Marquel Sutton scored 15 points, Frankie Fidler 12 and reserve Jaeden Marshall 10 for Omaha.

Chance McMillian, Walton and Darrion Williams each made 3-pointers in a four-possession span and the Red Raiders turned an 8-5 deficit into a 14-8 advantage and they gradually pulled away from there.

Devan Cambridge made it a 10-point lead at 20-10 with 11:45 before halftime. Isaacs marked the first 20-plus point lead (35-14) six minutes later and the lead was 42-22 at halftime.

Texas Tech maintained its hearty lead throughout the second half, and Lamar Johnson's jump shot with 4:39 left marked the Red Raider's first 30-plus point lead of the game, 78-47.

Omaha travels to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Texas Tech has almost a week off when it hosts Oral Roberts on Dec. 12.

