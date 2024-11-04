SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Markowski opens season with double-double and No. 23 Nebraska women beat Omaha 88-48

By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Nebraska to an 88-48 win over Omaha in a season opener on Monday.

Markowski, a senior 6-foot-3 center who led the team in scoring and rebounding last year and is on the Naismith Trophy watch list for a third straight season, shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Last season's Big Ten freshman of year, Natalie Potts, also scored 14 points for Nebraska. Logan Nissley, who was a conference All-Freshman team choice along with Potts last season, added 12 points.

Allison Weidner, who missed 55 straight games with injuries, returned to score 11 points for Nebraska. Freshman Britt Prince, a two-time Nebraska high school player of the year, added 10 points.

Alana Powell scored 15 points and Grace Cave added 11 for the Mavericks.

Nebraska opened the game on a 16-2 run and led 47-15 at halftime after a 26-4 second quarter in which the Cornhuskers scored the final 12 points capped by a Potts 3-pointer as time expired.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME