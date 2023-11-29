SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kansas State uses overtime to pull away from upset-minded Oral Roberts 88-78

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tylor Perry and reserve Arthur Kaluma each scored 20 points and Cam Carter recorded his first double-double and Kansas State pulled away in overtime to beat Oral Roberts 88-78 on Tuesday night.

Carter had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Darrin Ames and Will McNair Jr. each scored 11 points for the Wildcats (5-2) who won their second game in overtime this season. The Wildcats are 7-0 in extra session games under second-year coach Jerome Tang.

Issac McBride scored 25 points and Jailen Bedford 23 for Oral Roberts (2-4).

Bedford's 3-pointer with 3:10 left in overtime marked the Golden Eagles last lead — and final points — at 78-76. The Wildcats closed the game on a 12-0 run shooting 8 for 9 from the foul line, one of which came off a three-point play by Kaluma.

From a nice bounce pass via driving Kareem Thompson, McBride threw down a dunk with 1.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 72. Off the inbounds following a series of timeouts, Perry's long-distance heave rimmed out as time expired.

McBride made a pair of foul shots with 43 seconds left after getting fouled on a layup attempt to reduce Oral Roberts' deficit to 72-70. The Wildcats broke a tie at 68 when Perry made a 4-point play with 1:02 left after McBride fouled him on his 3-point make.

Oral Roberts hosts Tulsa on Saturday.

Kansas State hosts North Alabama on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME