Ayoka Lee's record double-double sparks No. 12 Kansas State past Oral Roberts, 102-59

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee posted her school-record 53rd career double-double to spark 12th-ranked Kansas State to a 102-59 rout of Oral Roberts on Monday night.

Lee had her record double-double in the books by early in the second quarter, scoring 24 points and grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds, two shy of the school record, to move into third all-time. Lee hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor but was just 2 of 7 from the free-throw line. She also blocked five shots while pulling down 15 rebounds off the defensive glass.

Jalei Oglesby's jumper with 12 seconds left pulled Oral Roberts within 19-17 after one quarter. The Wildcats doubled up the Golden Eagles in the second, going on a 30-15 run through the period to take a 49-32 lead at the break.

Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists for Kansas State (11-1). Zyanna Walker and Gisela Sanchez collected 14 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench.

Ruthie Udoumoh led Oral Roberts (6-4) with a double-double, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds. Taleyah Jones and Hannah Cooper each added 10 points.

K-State will host Southern on Wednesday.

