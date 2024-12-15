SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 10 Oklahoma extends its winning streak to three games with a 94-54 victory over Oral Roberts

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Raegan Beers had 14 points and 10 rebounds as No. 10 Oklahoma beat Oral Roberts 94-54 on Sunday.

Zya Vann matched Beers with 14 points, and Payton Verhulst added 12 points and nine rebounds as Oklahoma (9-1) won its third straight game since losing in overtime to Duke on Nov. 27.

Ruthie Udoumoh scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Jalei Oglesby added 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Oral Roberts (7-3), which shot 20 for 63 (31.7%) from the field and 3 for 20 (15%) from 3-point range.

Takeaways

Oral Roberts: The Golden Eagles started five guards against Oklahoma, with the 6-foot-1 Udoumoh being the tallest. It didn't work out for the Golden Eagles, who not only shot poorly, but were outrebounded 59-34, including 24-8 on the offensive glass, and outscored 48-30 in the paint.

Oklahoma: The Sooners showed their deep bench with Vann, a freshman, matching her season high in points and six other reserves also scoring.

Key moment

Oklahoma led 24-11 after one quarter and outscored Oral Roberts 25-8 in the second to extend its advantage to 49-19 at the break.

Key stat

Oral Roberts missed its first 10 3-point attempts before Emily Robinson connected at the 6:16 mark of the third quarter.

Up next

Oklahoma plays No. 14 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Oral Roberts is at Missouri on Wednesday.

