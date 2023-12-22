Couisnard scores 27, Oquendo adds 20 and Oregon holds off Kent State 84-70

EUGENE, Ore. — Jermaine Couisnard had 27 points with 10 rebounds, Kario Oquendo added 20 points and Oregon defeated Kent State 84-70 on Thursday night.

Down 20 points early in the second half, the Golden Flashes rallied, and a 3-pointer by Jalen Sullinger brought them within 55-51 near the 12-minute mark. Oregon countered with a 14-2 run in which Jackson Shelstad scored eight points and Couisnard six.

Shelstad, Couisnard and Oquendo combined to score 28 of Oregon's first 32 points in the second half and the Ducks led 77-58 approaching the 4-minute mark.

Oregon didn't make a field goal in the final 4 minutes but made 8-of-10 free throws to end it.

Shelstad finished with 15 points and Jadrian Tracey had 10 for Oregon (8-3).

Tyem Freeman had 16 points, Sullinger 11, VonCameron Davis 10 and Chris Payton Jr. 10 for Kent State (7-4).

Oregon led from the start and Oquendo's 7-0 run put the Ducks up 25-13 with just under 11 minutes left before halftime. Another 8-0 Oregon run made it 42-24 with 1 1/2 minutes left for a 45-29 halftime advantage.

Oregon opens Pac-12 play at home on Thursday against USC.

Kent State plays at Saint Mary’s on Friday, Dec. 29.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here