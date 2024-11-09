Nate Bittle scores 17, Oregon routs Montana 79-48

EUGENE, Ore. — Nate Bittle scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Oregon dominated the first half on the way to a 79-48 victory over Montana on Friday night.

The Ducks took control early in the first half as their 15-0 run lasted eight minutes and produced a 22-7 lead. They also had a 9-0 run later in the half and led 40-22 at halftime.

Oregon had a 9-0 run and held the Grizzlies without a field goal for a 5-minute stretch in the second half, building a 31-point lead with 5 minutes remaining. The only other time the lead was 30 or more came when Jamari Phillips hit a 3-pointer for the final margin.

Joe Pridgen had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (1-1).

TJ Bamba had 14 points and Jadrian Tracey added 12 off the bench for the Ducks (2-0).

Montana shot 34% for the game and had only four assists, but the Grizzlies were outscored by only seven points in the second half.