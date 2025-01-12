No. 9 Ohio State remains unbeaten with a 69-60 win over Oregon in teams' first Big Ten matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Thierry scored a season-high 20 points and No. 9 Ohio State had a 27-point run second-quarter run in a 69-60 win over Oregon on Sunday in the first meeting between the teams as members of the Big Ten.

Ajae Petty had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge scored 13 points for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten).

Nani Falatea and Amina Muhammad scored 11 points apiece and Deja Kelly had 10 for Oregon (12-5, 3-3), which had its three-game winning streak halted.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes showed they could build a lead with top scorers Cotie McMahon and Jaloni Cambridge slowed by foul trouble. Ohio State’s 16-0 start is its best since winning its first 19 games in 2022-23.

Oregon: The Ducks didn't fold after falling behind by 22 in the second quarter. They closed within eight points in the fourth. Oregon had numerous chances to get closer, but couldn't overcome 37% shooting.

Key moment

After a poor first quarter, Ohio State went on a 27-0 run that spanned 6 1/2 minutes. Thierry scored 13 of the points with three 3s. Petty added five points. Thierry and Kennedy Cambridge each had two steals during that outburst, which helped Ohio State extend its lead from 15-10 to 37-15.

Key stat

Ohio State had a season-low eight points in its wretched first quarter. That is lower than a 10-point quarter in a Nov. 28 win over Old Dominion. Ohio State shot 19% (4 of 21) from the floor and 0 for 7 on 3s in the first as Oregon got out to an 11-8 lead.

Up next

Oregon continues its Midwest swing at Purdue on Wednesday. Ohio State travels to Wisconsin on Thursday.