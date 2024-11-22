SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Biddle has career night with 23 points, 14 boards as Oregon rallies past Oregon State 78-75

By The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Nate Biddle scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds as Oregon rallied to defeat its rival Oregon State 78-75 on Thursday night.

Jackson Shelstad added 15 points for the Ducks, including a 3-pointer that gave them the lead for good at 74-73 with 2:43 to go and a difficult, contested layup for a 76-73 edge with 29.5 seconds left.

Parsa Fallah hit two free throws for the Beavers and Jadrian Tracey made two for the Ducks with 14 seconds to go, but a final 3-pointer by Oregon State's Michael Rataj with seconds remaining was off the mark.

It was the Duck's seventh straight win in the country's most-played rivalry and fourth straight at OSU by three points or less.

Damarco Minor hit a 3-pointer with 11:49 to put OSU on top 61-49. The Ducks then had a 10-2 run to close within 63-59 before Minor hit another 3 for a 66-59 lead with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Shelstad had a pair of 3s, the second ending a 10-0 run for a 69-66 Oregon lead, the Ducks' first since 5-4.

Tracey and Keeshawn Barthelemy both added 10 points for Oregon (5-0).

Rataj had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers (4-1). Liutauras Lelevicius had 13 points, all in the first half, and Fallah added 11.

Rataj had 15 points and Lelevicius 13 at the half was the Beavers took a 47-37 lead. The final play was fitting for the first half as Minor came up with a steal but missed a layup with Matthew Marsh getting enough finger on the ball to tip it in as time ran out. That gave OSU an 11-0 difference on second-chance points.

But after shooting 49% in the first half the Beavers shot 28% in the second with nine of their 10 turnovers.

Oregon State had 11 second-chance points to none for Oregon. The Beavers went 7 of 8 from the line, Oregon didn't get there. Oregon shot 50% in the second half and only had three turnovers.

Oregon State heads to North Texas for a Monday game, the only game away from home in the first 10 games. Oregon plays Texas A&M on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

