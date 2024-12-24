Liutauras Lelevicius rallies Oregon State past Oakland 80-74 in OT of Diamond Head Classic semifinal

HONOLULU — Liutauras Lelevicius scored a career-high 17 points, including four in overtime, and Oregon State rallied to beat Oakland 80-74 on Monday night to advance to the final of the Diamond Head Classic.

The Beavers (10-2) advance to play either Nebraska or Hawaii in the championship game on Christmas Day. The Golden Grizzlies (4-8) will play the loser of the other semifinal for third place, also on Wednesday.

Lelevicius made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for Oregon State, adding nine rebounds. Michael Rataj had 13 points and seven rebounds. Demarco Minor totaled 11 points, five rebounds, four assist and four steals. Josiah Lake II scored 11 off the bench.

Allen Mukeba had 21 points and seven rebounds for Oakland. Malcolm Christie scored 18. Tuburu Naivalurua finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Jones made 8 of 10 free throws and scored 10.

Christie hit a 3-pointer to give Oakland a 68-56 lead with 4:32 left in regulation. Lelevicius answered with a 3-pointer for Oregon State and his three-point play with 12 seconds to go finished off a 15-3 run as the Beavers forced OT tied at 71.

Lelevicius made two free throws and hit a jumper in a 6-0 run to give Oregon State a 77-74 lead with 1:32 left.

_