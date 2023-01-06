Oregon State visits Colorado after da Silva's 30-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (7-8, 1-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Tristan da Silva scored 30 points in Colorado's 68-41 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-1 at home. Colorado ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by da Silva averaging 4.1.

The Beavers are 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Buffaloes and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Jordan Pope is averaging 12.8 points for the Beavers. Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.