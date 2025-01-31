UCLA beats No. 16 Oregon 78-52 for its 5th straight victory and 4th over a ranked opponent

LOS ANGELES — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 21 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field, and UCLA led all the way in defeating No. 16 Oregon 78-52 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory.

It was the Bruins’ fourth win over a ranked team this season, including a sweep of Oregon, a team they regularly dominated during the schools’ Pac-12 days.

Dylan Andrews and Tyler Bilodeau had 15 points each for the Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten).

Nate Bittle scored 13 points to lead the Ducks (16-5, 5-5), who lost their second in a row. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 12 points and TJ Bamba had 11 points.

Takeaways

Oregon: After trailing by 14 at halftime, the Ducks greatly improved their second-half shooting (50%). But they were just 4 of 23 from 3-point range overall and missed seven of eight shots over the final 20 minutes.

UCLA: Bilodeau returned after missing Monday's victory at crosstown rival USC with a right ankle injury. He had six rebounds and four assists to help the Bruins improve to 9-1 at home.

Key moment

The Ducks closed within 10 points early in the second half before the Bruins took off on a 22-4 run that extended their lead to 72-44 and had UCLA fans hitting the exits. Dailey had 10 points, including a 3-pointer and fastbreak dunk, and Andrews 5 in the spurt.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., left, shoots as UCLA guard Lazar Stefanovic defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Key stat

UCLA was 11 of 23 from 3-point range. Dailey made all three of his shots, while Andrews and Bilodeau also had three 3s each.

Up next

Oregon hosts Nebraska on Sunday. UCLA hosts No. 7 Michigan State on Tuesday.