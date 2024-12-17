No. 3 Cyclones' fast turnaround earns coach T.J. Otzelberger new contract through the 2031-32 season

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, whose third-ranked Cyclones have reached the NCAA Tournament each of his first three seasons, has agreed to a new contract through the 2031-32 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Otzelberger inherited a program that won two games in 2020-21 and led the Cyclones to 22 wins and the Sweet 16 in his first season. His second team won 19 games and lost its NCAA opener. The Cyclones last season won the Big 12 Tournament, advanced to the Sweet 16 and finished with 29 victories, second-most in program history.

Iowa State is 9-1 this season and Otzelberger is 79-36 at the school, including 29-25 in Big 12 play. Terms of his new contract were not announced.

“The complete reimagining of our program under Coach Otzelberger’s leadership is a testament to his vision and the plan that he and his staff have successfully implemented,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “His continued emphasis on the program’s daily habits has not only reshaped our program but has allowed the Cyclones to quickly pull off one of the greatest turnarounds in college basketball history."

Otzelberger's new contract was announced six days after Iowa State announced a new eight-year contract for football coach Matt Campbell, who led the Cyclones to their first 10-win season and the Big 12 championship game.

Otzelberger is the only coach in program history to lead multiple teams to the Sweet 16 and among three ISU coaches with at least 20 wins against Top 25 opponents. His 11 top-10 wins are second in program history behind Johnny Orr’s 12.

“My family and I love Iowa State University, and the community, and are happy to continue calling it home," Otzelberger said. "Our fan base is second-to-none and we value their continued support as we continue this journey together.”