No. 3 Houston improves to 13-0 with 81-42 win over Penn

HOUSTON — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Jamal Shead added 14 points and No. 3 Houston stayed unbeaten with an 81-42 win over Penn on Saturday night.

Cryer scored 12 points in the first half as Houston (13-0) jumped to an 18-0 lead and led 39-17 at the half. Cryer scored his 1,000th career collegiate point between Baylor and Houston on a 3-pointer with 14:15 left in the first half.

Joseph Tugler had 13 points and seven rebounds, Emanuel Sharp scored 12 and Damian Dunn had 11 for Houston, which shot 48%. The Cougars forced 22 turnovers, which they converted into 25 points. Houston also held a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Tyler Perkins had 10 points and Nick Spinoso added eight points for Penn (8-6).

Houston is one of three remaining undefeated teams along with No. 20 James Madison and No. 24 Mississippi.

Houston has won 13 straight home games and improved to 13-0 for the third time in school history, joining the 2018-19 and 1967-68 Cougar teams.

The Quakers shot 31% and were 7 of 26 on 3-pointers.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots as Penn guard Sam Brown (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

BIG PICTURE

Penn: The Quakers fell to 1-2 against ranked teams this season. They fell to 0-8 all-time against No. 3 ranked teams. … Clark Slajchert, who leads Penn in scoring with 18.8 points per game, did not score before hobbling to the bench early in the first half and not returning.

Houston: The Cougars were without starting forward J’Wan Roberts, who has been dealing with a knee injury. Tugler started in his place. … Houston continued to get it done on the defensive end but also continued to get it done in the paint, outscoring Penn 44-14 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots over Penn guard Reese McMullen (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

Penn: At Auburn on Tuesday.

Houston: Hosts West Virginia on Jan. 6 to open Big 12 conference play.