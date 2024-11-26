Nick Kern Jr. leads Penn State over Fordham 85-66 for spot in Sunshine Slam Beach Division final

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Senior Nick Kern Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 13 rebounds for the first double-double of his career, leading Penn State to an 85-66 victory over Fordham in a Sunshine Slam Beach Division semifinal on Monday.

The Nittany Lions have opened a season with six straight victories for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They will play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Clemson and San Francisco on Tuesday in the championship game.

Kern made 9 of 12 shots from the floor and 2 of 5 at the free-throw line for Penn State. Four of his career-high rebound total came at the offensive end.

Zach Hicks hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 for the Nittany Lions. Puff Johnson added 15 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. and Konan Niederhauser both scored 12.

Jackie Johnson III and reserve Josh Rivera scored 15 apiece to lead the Rams (3-4). Romad Dean totaled 13 points and nine rebounds. Jahmere Tripp contributed 13 points and four steals off the bench.

Hicks had 10 points and Johnson scored nine as Penn State took a 42-34 lead into halftime. Hicks hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to ignite a 15-4 run to start the game and the Nittany Lions never looked back.

Kern posted 12 points and eight rebounds, and Niederhauser scored 10 with seven boards to help the Nittany Lions outscore Fordham 43-32 in the second half.

Penn State came into the game averaging 98.2 point per game — second most in the nation. The Nittany Lions shot 52.6% from the floor, made 5 of 14 from beyond the arc and 20 of 32 at the free-throw line.

Fordham shot 48.1%, made 4 of 18 from distance and 10 of 20 at the foul line.

Keith Urgo, who was an assistant coach at Penn State from 2012-21, is in his third season leading the Rams.