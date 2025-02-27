Myles Rice scores 11 of his 13 in the second half and Indiana beats Penn State 83-78

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Oumar Ballo had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, Myles Rice scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and Indiana beat Penn State 83-78 on Wednesday night.

Trey Galloway made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions and Anthony Leal capped the 8-0 run with two free throws to give Indiana a 75-69 lead with 4:51 left.

Rice had a nice two-possession sequence to push the lead to 80-73. He sank a 3-pointer from the corner off a nice pass from Galloway and Ace Baldwin Jr. slipped under the basket at the other end. Galloway grabbed the loose ball and quickly passed it ahead to Rice, who was trailing the play for a fast-break layup.

Ballo grabbed a key offensive rebound with a minute left and Rice was fouled with 56.5 left before making 1 of 2 free throws to make it 81-76.

Ahead 81-78, Rice missed two free throws with 31.7 left to give Penn State another chance. But Zach Hicks missed a potential tying 3-pointer and Indiana secured the defensive rebound. Luke Goode secured it at the line.

The Hoosiers were just 15 of 25 at the free-throw line but went 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

Galloway had 16 points and four 3-pointers, Mackenzie Mgbako also scored 13 and Goode added 10 for Indiana (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten).

Baldwin finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals for Penn State (15-14, 5-13). Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 16 points.

Penn State returns home to play No. 16 Maryland on Saturday before concluding the regular season at No. 11 Wisconsin on March 8.

Indiana has three games remaining, starting with a Saturday contest at Washington.