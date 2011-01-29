Petrucelli free throws lift Molloy

John Petrucelli had 16 points, including two free throws with five seconds left to lift Molloy to a 64-62 victory over Dowling in ECC men's basketball Saturday.

Petrucelli also had four assists and four steals and Jimmy Nolan chipped in 16 points for the Lions (6-6).

Sean Smith led Dowling (5-8) with 27 points.

St. Joseph's (L.I.) 111, Sage 95: Chris Jimenez scored 28 points, Olivier Laurent had 21 points and six rebounds and Trey Black 25 points and six rebounds as St. Joseph's (11-1, Skyline) overcame a 47-39 halftime deficit. Matt Farbotko scored 25 points for Sage (6-7).

NYIT 100, Mercy 87: Kayvon Roberts had 20 points and Russell Holloway had 18 points and eight rebounds for NYIT (7-10, 5-8 ECC).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Dowling 58, Molloy 51: Sarah Schicher scored 20 points to lead Dowling (8-5, ECC). Courtney Dolnick had 12 points for Molloy (4-8).

Nassau CC 86, Bunker Hill CC 53: Hannalee Fordyce had nine points, 15 rebounds and three assists and Stephanie Brock 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals to lead Nassau (6-3) in non-conference. Teresa Pina scored 30 points for Bunker Hill.

Farmingdale State 79, Bard 25: Natasha Smalls had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for Farmingdale (9-2, Skyline) in its win over Bard (2-11).

Sage 58, St. Joseph's (L.I.) 49: Kathleen Lamb had 12 points for St. Joseph's (4-7 Skyline).

Suffolk CC-Selden 54, Sullivan CC 40: Ashley Drumgole had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jessica Skinner 10 points for Suffolk CC-Selden (8-2 Region XV).

Briarcliffe 69, Cooper Union 24: Nina Creese, Simone Thomas and Sis Simpson each had nine points for Briarcliffe (12-5, 8-3 USCAA).

WOMEN'S TRACK

SBU's Van Dalen wins mile. Stony Brook's Lucy Van Dalen won the mile in 4 minutes, 42.43 seconds at the New York Road Runners college meet at the Armory. Freshman Emily Lipari (Roslyn), Newsday's All-Long Island track athlete of the year last year, was second in 4:47.03 for Villanova.