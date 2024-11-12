Ishmael Leggett leads with 21 points and Pitt defeats Gardner-Webb 83-64

PITTSBURGH — Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points to lead five in double figures and Pitt eased past Gardner-Webb 83-64 on Monday night.

Leggett had a near-perfect game, making 7 of 9 field goals, 3 of 4 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

Damian Dunn and Cameron Corhen each scored 12 points. Guillermo Diaz Graham and Zack Austin added 10 each for the Panthers (3-0).

Gardner-Webb (1-2) was within 11 points with 8 1/2 minutes to go, but Pitt put the game well in hand with a 19-3 run over the next 4-plus minutes. The Panthers led 76-49 at that point.

Dunn scored five points and Leggett four in Pitt's 14-2 run to open the game. The Runnin' Bulldogs got within eight points at 21-13 but Pitt tacked on a 13-0 run and went on to lead 38-23 at halftime.

Darryl Simmons II scored 12 points for Gardner-Webb. Anthony Selden and Jamaine Mann added 10 points each.