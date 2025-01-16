SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Watkins has 26, Ewin had a double-double to lead Florida State to 82-70 win over Pitt

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jamir Watkins scored 26 points, Malique Ewin had 10 of his 18 points in the first four minutes of the second half, including eight in a 10-0 run that propelled Florida State to an 82-70 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

After a dismal shooting first half for both teams with Florida State taking a 28-23 lead, the Seminoles made 10 of 14 shots to open the second half and led 49-35 on a dunk by Justin Thomas at 13:20.

Thomas and Daquan Davis hit consecutive 3-pointers for the big lead at 16, 55-39 at the midway point. Pitt scored the next eight with Jorge Diaz Graham knocking back-to-back 3s. But in the last six minutes Florida State made 17 of 20 free throws and the Panthers never got closer than five.

Florida State made 9 of 10 free throws in the last two minutes, and Watkins and Ewin both got last-minute dunks when the Seminoles broke the press.

Chandler Jackson scored 13 points for the Seminoles (12-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Davis added 11. Ewin also had 13 rebounds.

Jaland Lowe scored 22 points for the Panthers (12-5, 3-3). Diaz Graham had a career-high 17 points and Ishmael Leggett added 13.

Florida State shot 59% (16 of 27) in the second half in addition to going 20 of 24 from the foul line.

Watkins had three 3s and 11 points in the first half when the Seminoles eked out a 28-23 lead. The teams combined to shoot 14 of 51 with 24 turnovers.

Florida State is home against Georgia Tech on Saturday. when Clemson visits Florida State.

