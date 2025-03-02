Hepburn scores a career-best 37 points to lift No. 19 Louisville past Pittsburgh 79-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chucky Hepburn scored a career-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Louisville to a 79-68 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Terrence Edwards Jr. added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 51.1% from the field (23 for 45) and went 11 for 21 (52.4%) from 3-point range.

Jaland Lowe led Pittsburgh (16-13, 7-11) with 16 points and Zack Austin added 15.

Hepburn, a senior transfer from Wisconsin, scored more than 30 for the second time this season. The point guard had 24 points and shot 6 for 6 from 3-point range in the first half, making them all in a span of six possessions. His last 3 gave Louisville a 39-29 lead with 1:05 left before halftime.

In the second half, Hepburn did it from the free-throw line, going 9 for 13. Overall, he shot 13 for 17, the fourth time he has made that many in a game this season.

The Panthers stuck around, using an 8-0 run to take a 62-59 lead on Austin's 3-pointer with 7:39 remaining. However, the Cardinals answered with a 9-0 run to go up 68-62 with 3:34 left after a layup by Hepburn.

Takeaways

Pittsburgh: For the first 32 minutes, the Panthers looked like the team that started the season 12-2, but Louisville eventually wore them down.

Pittsburgh guard Brandin Cummings (3) shoots over Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

Louisville: Similar to the first game with Pitt, this was a hard-fought victory. While the Cardinals trailed a couple of times in the second half, the veteran leadership — led by Hepburn and Edwards — helped the team win its seventh straight and 17th in its last 18 games.

Key moment

After Austin’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers the 62-59 lead, they finished by making just two of their last 15 shots.

Up next

Pittsburgh travels to North Carolina State on Wednesday, and Louisville will host California on Wednesday.

Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) looks to shoot over the pressure of Pittsburgh forward Cameron Corhen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

