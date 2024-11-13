No. 15 West Virginia women beat Pittsburgh 82-54

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Quinerly scored 17 points, Jordan Harrison added 14 and No. 15 West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 82-54 on Tuesday night.

West Virginia (3-0) has won seven straight contests over Pittsburgh (2-1).

Quinerly scored 11 points in the first half despite making just 4 of 16 shots, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers led 35-25 at the break despite shooting just 38%, going 2 of 14 behind the arc.

Quinerly capped a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter that gave West Virginia a double-digit lead for good. West Virginia took its first 20-point lead after starting the fourth on a 14-2 run, with six points from Sydney Shaw.

Shaw finished with 14 points for West Virginia, which was coming off its third highest scoring win in program history when it beat Niagara 110-41 last week.

Khadija Faye had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Pittsburgh. Lauren Rust scored 12.

West Virginia hosts Texas A&M on Friday.