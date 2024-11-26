Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 3 of the season:

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Had 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help then-No. 6 Notre Dame beat third-ranked USC 74-61 on Saturday. It was the 10th game of the sophomore guard's career with at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals — the most in Division I women's basketball over the last 25 seasons.

Runner-Up

Maya McDermott, Northern Iowa. She led her team to an 87-75 upset victory over then-No. 8 Iowa State by scoring a career-high 37 points. McDermott was 14-of-21 from the field, including making three of her four 3-point attempts. The senior guard added four assists and three steals. It was the first win for the school over a top 10 team in program history and the first in the Missouri Valley Conference during the regular season since 2000-01.

Honorable Mention

Lauren Jensen, Creighton; Kendall Bostic, Illinois; Laura Ziegler, Saint Joseph's.

Keep an eye on

Oral Roberts guard Jalei Oglesby helped the team to 94-73 victory over Arkansas — the school's first over a Power Four conference team since 2016. She had 23 points and five assists while making nine of her 15 field goal attempts. She leads the Summit League in FG percentage (56.4) and is fifth in points at 15.2.