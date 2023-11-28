AP Player of the Week: Aneesah Morrow of LSU averaged 27.3 points and 10 rebounds

The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 3 of the season:

ANEESAH MORROW, LSU

The 6-foot-1 junior forward from Chicago led the Tigers to three wins last week, averaging 27.3 points and 10 rebounds. The transfer from DePaul had 37 points and 16 boards to help LSU hold off Virginia 76-73 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Saturday. That came after a dominant effort against Niagara when she had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

RUNNER-UP

Cameron Brink, Stanford. The senior center and preseason AP All-American was the second choice for the second straight week. She helped the third-ranked Cardinal to three wins last week, averaging 22.3 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks while shooting nearly 63% from the field. She had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks in a win over then-No. 13 Florida State while playing just 16 minutes because of foul trouble.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Liz Kitley (Virginia Tech), Caitlin Clark (Iowa).

KEEP AN EYE ON

KK Rodriguez of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. The graduate student averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals while shooting 71.4% from behind the 3-point line in a pair of losses to Dayton and Middle Tennessee. She tied her career-high with 33 points in a one-point loss to Dayton.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.