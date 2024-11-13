Tracey scores 19, rallies Oregon from 13 down to beat Portland 80-70 in OT

EUGENE, Ore. — Jadrian Tracey scored 19 points and Oregon scored the first 11 points in overtime to pull out an 80-70 win over Portland after erasing a 13-point second-half deficit on Tuesday night.

The Ducks were down 54-41 with eight minutes to go and they were still in an 11-point hole with 4:46 to play. Tracey made a layup and then Keeshawn Barthelemy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get back into the game, trailing 60-57 with three minutes left.

Chris Austin made a pair of free throws to give Portland a 67-62 lead with 35.6 seconds left but Barthelemy knocked down a quick 3. The Pilots then missed two free throws and after getting a defensive rebound threw the ball away in the key. Barthelemy came up with the loose ball and found Tracey for the tying layup with 10.7 seconds left.

Oregon's momentum carried into overtime with Tracey scoring the first three points and contributing a dunk. That was the first lead for the Ducks since the 8:19 mark of the first half.

After Austin's layup with 1:52 left in regulation put the Pilots up 65-59 they missed six shots until Austin's three-point play with 35.7 seconds to go in overtime. They also had three turnovers.

Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle and Barthelemy all had 13 points for Oregon (3-0). TJ Bamba added 10. Shelstad also had 10 rebounds.

Vukasin Masic and Vincent Delano both had 12 points to lead the Pilots (1-2), who lost by 41 at home to UC Santa Barbara in their previous game. Austin had 11 points and Todd Jones 10 with 10 rebounds.

The Pilots had a 12-3 run starting in the middle of the first half to open a 23-17 lead and went into halftime on top 31-23.

Portland shot 43% and the Ducks just 27%.

In the second half Oregon shot 53% but was just 3 of 11 on 3-pointers, finishing 7 of 31 (23%) behind the arc.

Portland only shot 37% in the second half but made 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Missing five 3s in overtime, the Pilots finished 11 of 31.