Matt Cross, Chuck Harris lead SMU to 110-69 victory over Prairie View A&M

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Matt Cross scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Chuck Harris scored 17 with five assists and SMU outscored Prairie View A&M by 36 in the second half of a 110-69 victory on Monday night.

Harris had 11 points in the first half and Cross scored 10 to help the Mustangs (4-1) take a 51-46 lead into intermission. Prairie View A&M got 12 points from Tanahj Pettway and 10 apiece from Nick Anderson and reserve Chauncey Gibson to stay close.

But the second half was a different story.

Jerrell Colbert followed his dunk with a tip-in as SMU scored the first seven points of second half to take a 12-point lead. The Mustangs led by 20 at the 9:52 mark and 30 with 7:22 remaining. SMU reached the century mark with 3:59 left on a layup by Cross, putting the Mustangs up by 37.

Cross made 6 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers for SMU. Harris made 5 of 11 shots — 3 of 5 from beyond the arc — and 4 of 5 free throws. Keon Ambrose-Hylton hit 7 of 8 from the foul line, scoring 14 with six rebounds. Boopie Miller contributed 13 points and four assists. Samet Yigitoglu just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.

Pettway scored 20 to lead the Panthers (1-3). Reserves Braelon Bush and Gibson scored 14 and 11, respectively, off the bench. Anderston pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

SMU will host Mississippi State on Friday.

