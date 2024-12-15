Senior trio helps Miami snap 7-game slide with 94-75 victory over Presbyterian

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Matt Cleveland had a career-high 24 points, Brandon Johnson scored 22, and Lynn Kidd totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the trio of seniors helped Miami snap a seven-game losing streak with a 94-75 victory over Presbyterian on Sunday.

Cleveland buried 9 of 12 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Hurricanes (4-7), who improved to 4-3 at home. Johnson made 9 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. Kidd made 8 of 9 shots and added six assists on the way to his third double-double of the season.

Jalen Blackmon came off the bench to score nine, sinking three of Miami's seven 3-pointers.

Kory Mincy had 14 points to lead the Blue Hose (6-6), who fell to 1-6 on the road. Kobe Stewart, Carl Parrish and Kaleb Scott all scored 13. Reserve Jaylen Peterson pitched in with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Kidd had 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting and nine rebounds by halftime, and Johnson missed one shot and scored 13 to guide the Hurricanes to a 49-33 advantage. Kidd grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Johnson for a 3-pointer, giving Miami a 12-10 lead with 13:43 remaining. The Hurricanes never trailed again.

Cleveland scored in the paint to push Miami's lead above 20 at 58-37 with 17 minutes remaining. Kidd's layup off a turnover gave the Hurricanes their largest lead at 87-62 with 5:19 to go.

Miami will host Mount St. Mary's on Saturday. Presbyterian will host Virginia-Lynchburg on Wednesday.

