Ronsiek, Jensen score 22 each and No. 22 Creighton women hold off Providence 81-70

OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen scored 22 points each and No. 22 Creighton defeated Providence 81-70 on Sunday.

Creighton held the Friars to one field goal over the first five minutes of the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Jayme Horan gave the Bluejays a 19-point lead midway through the period. Sarah Bandoma scored six points in a 12-2 run that got Providence within 58-49 with a minute left in the third. Jensen and Ronsiek both made layups to close out the quarter and Creighton led 62-49 heading to the fourth.

Providence got within 11 points near the midway point of the final quarter and again in the final minute when Nariah Scott made two free throws for the final margin.

Ronsiek and Jensen combined to make 17 of 30 shots and Ronsiek was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Morgan Maly added 13 points for Creighton (13-3, 4-2 Big East).

Olivia Olsen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (8-10, 2-3). Grace Efosa scored 14 points and Brynn Farrell added 10.

The Bluejays struggled in the first quarter and fell behind 20-16. Creighton dominated the second quarter, outscoring Providence 26-11 with 10 points from Ronsiek and nine from Jensen. The Bluejays led 35-31 with 1:32 remaining before Ronsiek went on a 7-0 run to give them a 42-31 halftime lead.

Creighton made 14 of 18 free throws, while Providence went 12-for-24 from the line.

Providence hosts Georgetown on Wednesday and Creighton has six days off before a game at Villanova on Sunday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here