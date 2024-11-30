Colvin's putback with 0.5 seconds left lifts No. 13 Purdue over No. 23 Ole Miss

SAN DIEGO — Myles Colvin rebounded Braden Smith's missed fadeaway jumper and scored with 0.5 seconds left to give No. 13 Purdue an 80-78 win over No. 23 Ole Miss in the championship game of the Rady Children's Invitational on Friday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (7-1), which blew a 17-point first-half lead before rallying to end the Rebels' nation-leading, 19-game nonconference winning streak.

Ole Miss tied it at 78 on Matthew Murrell's layup with 14.7 seconds left. After two timeouts by Ole Miss and one by Purdue, the Boilermakers went down the floor for the winning sequence, with Smith shooting from the right baseline and Colvin swooping in for the rebound and the putback.

Colvin had 20 points and Smith 18 for Purdue, which won its fourth straight Thanksgiving week tournament.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 18 for Ole Miss (6-1), which had a 75-68 lead with 5:16 left after Jaylen Murray hit a 3-pointer. Murrell scored 14 and Murray 13.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: The Rebels fell behind by 17 points with 9:40 to go before halftime after a barrage of 3-pointers by Purdue before getting hot from 3 themselves to trail 42-34 at halftime. The Rebels took a 59-58 lead on Dre Davis' two free throws with 12:10 to go.

Purdue: Despite the Rebels taking the lead and the momentum, the Boilermakers got big shots and clutch rebounding from Kaufman-Renn and Colvin down the stretch.

Purdue players celebrate after Purdue beat Mississippi in the Rady Children's Invitational in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Denis Poroy

Key moment

Ole Miss didn't box out on Smith's missed shot, and Colvin swung in from the left side to grab the rebound and make the winning shot.

Key stat

The Boilermakers outrebounded the Rebels 37-26.

Up next

Ole Miss is at Louisville on Tuesday, and Purdue is at Penn State on Thursday.