Queens takes on Kennesaw State following McKee's 20-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-4, 2-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Kennesaw State Owls after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens' 75-74 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Royals are 5-0 in home games. Queens is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.