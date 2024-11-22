SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Clemson beats Radford 79-51 in a Sunshine Slam campus game.

By The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chauncey Wiggins scored 16 points, Dillon Hunter added a career-high 15 points and Clemson beat Radford 79-51 on Thursday night in a Sunshine Slam campus game.

Clemson travels to Daytona Beach, Fla. to battle San Francisco in the Sunshine Jam on Monday. Radford also heads to Florida for a game on Monday against Chicago State in the Ocean Division of the tournament.

Radford struggled in the second half, missing 15 of its first 18 shots to trail 60-37 with six minutes left. The Highlanders had two different stretches in the second half with seven straight misses.

Ian Schieffelin had 14 points and nine rebounds for Clemson (4-1). Schieffelin is one of just five players in the country averaging at least 11.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Chase Hunter, who was coming off a career-high 30 points in a loss at Boise State, was held to 10 points.

Zion Walker led Radford (4-2) with 10 points.

Wiggins scored 10 points in the first half to help Clemson lead 38-26. Radford was just 9 of 28 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. The Highlanders finished the game shooting 31% from the field.

