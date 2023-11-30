Isaiah Stevens has big 2nd half, No. 20 Colorado State beats Colorado 88-83

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Lake added 16 points and Nique Clifford and Joel Scott had 15 each for the Rams (7-0), who ended a three-game losing streak against their in-state rivals. Students rushed the Moby Arena court to celebrate with the players after the final horn.

KJ Simpson had 30 points and freshman Cody Williams added 21 for the Buffaloes (5-2), who couldn’t overcome a poor first half when they made just 7 of 26 from the field, missed all five of their 3-point attempts and had nine turnovers. Colorado shot 20 of 29 in the second half with just six turnovers.

The Buffaloes pulled within five early in the second half but fell behind by 12 after coach Tad Boyle's technical foul with 10:15 left. Stevens made all four free throws to put Colorado State up by 12, but a layup by Williams made it 82-77 with 54 seconds left.

Clifford, playing against his former team for the first time, dunked and split a pair of free throws to make it 85-77.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes, who fell out of the rankings this week, lost their first true road game of the season and will likely stay out of the polls heading into Pac-12 play.

Colorado State: The Rams followed their dominant win over then-No. 8 Creighton with another strong performance.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts Pepperdine on Sunday.

Colorado State: Hosts Washington on Saturday.

