Reaction to the retirement of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

NEW YORK — Reaction to the news that Jim Boeheim retired as basketball coach at Syracuse after a 47-year career that included one national championship, five Final Fours and 10 Big East regular-season titles. The Hall of Fame coach’s career ended after a loss Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

"There will never be another Jim Boeheim. The greatest coach, father, and mentor I could ever ask for. A man that gave a city, program, and university everything he had his whole life with countless accomplishments. Excited for a lot of golf in our future, love you pops (heart emoji) (orange emoji) — Buddy Boeheim

“A legendary coaching tenure that turned this program into a perennial national power comes to a close after 47 years.” — Syracuse men's basketball Twitter account

“A guy who's been doing what very few people can do for a long time, but to be over 50 years at one university is very special. He's given his heart and soul to that school. I'm still surprised they don't have a statue ... in the middle of campus. You think of Syracuse University, you think of Jim Boeheim and you think of the Carrier Dome, and now both of those will be gone, which is very sad. But one of the greats, one of the greats.” — Washington men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins, who was an assistant on Boeheim's staff for 22 years.