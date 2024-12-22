Jayden Taylor scores 16 to lead N.C. State to 89-63 victory over Rider

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jayden Taylor scored 16 points to lead N.C. State to an 89-63 romp over Rider on Sunday.

Taylor made 5 of 7 shots with 3-pointers and 3 of 5 free throws for the Wolfpack (8-4), who improved to 8-1 at home.

Ben Middlebrooks and reserve Breon Pass added 12 points each for NC State. Marcus Hill pitched in with 11 points and six assists.

T.J. Weeks Jr. and Jay Alvarez each scored 17 to lead the Broncs (4-9).

Taylor had 11 points and Hill scored 10 as NC State shot 64.3% from the floor in the first half and led 52-23. Weeks had 12 points for Rider. The Broncs made just 9 of 32 shots, including 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, in falling behind by 29.

Eleven players scored for the Wolfpack in the second half.

For the game, NC State scored 18 points off 14 Rider turnovers and had a 40-28 advantage in points in the paint. NC State had only seven turnovers.

NC State is idle until New Year's Eve when it travels to play Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Rider is off until Jan. 5 when it hosts Manhattan.

_