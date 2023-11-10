Rienk Mast scores 20 points, grabs 16 rebounds to lead Nebraska in an 81-54 rout of Florida A&M

LINCOLN, Neb. — Rienk Mast scored 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and helped Nebraska cruise to an 81-54 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday night.

Mast, a Groningen, Netherlands native and Bradley transfer, shot 6 of 14 from the floor with two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws. He was also one rebound shy of matching a career best.

Eli Rice added 16 points and Brice Williams had 15 for Nebraska, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2009. The pair combined for five of the Cornhuskers 10 3-pointers.

Nebraska shot just 39% (9 of 23) in the second half but 41% (23 of 58 overall).

K’Jei Parker scored 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting to lead Florida A&M (0-2). Morrell Schramm added 10 points.

Nebraska opened the game with a 22-10 run, capped by a Rice 3-pointer. Josiah Allick's dunk stretched the lead to 35-16 as the Cornhuskers built a 41-25 halftime lead. Nebraska opened the second half on a 10-2 run and led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here